Goldie Lookin’ Chain - 2024 Tour

SWX
Sat, 2 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
£23.40

About

GOLDIE LOOKIN’ CHAIN - 2024 TOUR

20th Anniversary of their debut album 'Greatest Hits'

The 420 Tour - 20 years, 20 shows, 20 songs, 20 quid.

This is a 14+ event (U16s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Goldie Lookin' Chain, Chroma, Getdown Services

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Doors open6:30 pm
1800 capacity
