Top track

Nostalgia - Wallander Version

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Emily Barker

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 31 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£19.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nostalgia - Wallander Version
Got a code?

About

Emily Barker is an award-winning singer-songwriter, best known as the writer and performer of the theme to the hugely successful BBC crime drama ‘Wallander, starring Kenneth Branagh.

Her last album, 2020’s A Dark Murmuration of Words, was produced by Greg...

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emily Barker

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.