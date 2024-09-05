DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gli anni del Grande Gatsby, gli anni d'oro del jazz, del Proibizionismo, delle automobili veloci e del cinema. I mitici e ruggenti Anni Venti non sono più un ricordo, rivivranno questa sera con la giovane orchestra diretta da Lorenzo Baldasso, che si ispir...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.