DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marco Travaglio

Teatro Colosseo
Thu, 20 Mar 2025, 8:30 pm
TheatreTorino
From €25.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nel nuovo spettacolo Marco Travaglio analizzerà, con il consueto stile satirico, gli ultimi eventi  della politica, della finanza e dell'informazione asservita al potere.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.