Top track

Federico Casagrande - Speech

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Federico Casagrande

Oblicuo Hi-Fi Bar
Wed, 22 May, 9:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Federico Casagrande - Speech
Got a code?

About

Along with his live and recording activity in duo, trio or quartet (he released 17 records as leader/co-leader) Federico Casagrande has been performing solo concerts since 2006. From underground intimate venues to festival halls he has already fascinated a...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por OBLICUO HI-FI BAR.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Federico Casagrande

Venue

Oblicuo Hi-Fi Bar

Carrer De La Riera De Sant Miquel 59, 08006 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.