Tusks

The Louisiana
Wed, 9 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London based songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Emily Underhill creates atmospheric, arresting Alternative Pop under the moniker Tusks. Drawing comparisons to Sigur Rós and Explosions In The Sky, Tusks gained support from the likes of BBC 6 Mus...

This is a 16+ event (16-17’s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Gravy Train.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tusks

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Doors open7:00 pm
140 capacity

