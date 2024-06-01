Top track

Rodrigo Gallardo - Agua de La Tierra - Nicola Cruz Remix

Visionari e Ritmo Nativo: Rodrigo Gallardo Live

Sala Upload
Sat, 1 Jun, 11:45 pm
DJBarcelona
€26.50

About

Prepare for an extraordinary occasion as Visionari and Ritmo Nativo unite for an unforgettable night in Barcelona. Join us as we welcome Rodrigo Gallardo, making his debut appearance in the city.

Rodrigo Gallardo, the globally acclaimed Chilean musician,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Giardino dei Visionari
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

1
Sonikgroove, PaloSanto, Rodrigo Gallardo and 1 more

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

