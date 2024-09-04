DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Science of Narcissism with Dr Madoka Kumashiro

Brighthelm Centre
Wed, 4 Sept, 7:00 pm
TalkBrighton
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Do you suspect someone in your life is a narcissist? Have you dated a narcissist? Or worked for a narcissistic boss? News and social media sites are full of stories of narcissistic leaders and relationship partners, and research findings suggest that level...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
Venue

Brighthelm Centre

Brighthelm Church & Community Centre, North Rd, Brighton BN1 1YD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
360 capacity

