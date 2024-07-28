DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Summer Boat Cruise x Afrobeats N brunch

Tower Millenium Pier
Sun, 28 Jul, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Summer Vibes ✅

Open Air ✅

Loud 🔊 ✅

😎 ✅

Outdoor & Covered Spaces ✅

Pickup address: Lower Thames St, London EC3N 4DT (nearst Tube Tower Hill)

-----------------------------TICKETS 🎫🎫

Early bird from £20!

Food is available to purchase from our Cat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Afrobeats N Brunch
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Tower Millenium Pier

London EC3N 4DT, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

