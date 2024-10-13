DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
LIMITED TIME OFFER - GET 10% OFF YOUR TICKETS BETWEEN 13/06-23/06. Known for combining traditional flamenco styles with Western pop and Latin rhythm, Grammy award winning band Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo play London’s Troxy on 13 October 2024. Th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs