Concert • Reinel Bakole + Calamity

Le Mazette
Sun, 22 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

À 26 ans, Reinel Bakole, véritable artiste multidisciplinaire, est considérée comme l'étoile montante de la scène soul belge d'avant-garde. Son talent s'étend au chant, à l'écriture, à la danse et à la performance, formant un univers musical multidisciplin...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reinel Bakole

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

