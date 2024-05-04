DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reggaeton on the ROOF - Cinco De Mayo Day Time Dance & Brunch Party

Harbor NYC
Sat, 4 May, 3:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
NO BS! Just Perreo!

No lo pienses dos veces!

Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY

Perreo Perreo Perreo !!!!

Music by:

Xermane

DJ Styles

YYekim

be careful of the booty shaking

Meet new people, and dance all day long !

The Harbor Brunch Club takes pl...

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Harbor NYC

621 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

