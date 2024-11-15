Top track

Los Bitchos - The Link Is About to Die

Los Bitchos

Locomotiv Club
Fri, 15 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Los Bitchos

London quartet Los Bitchos describe themselves as “4 gals from the underground realms of London, tripping out on tequila and cumbia vibes”. In practice, it means they serve up Latin rhythms and psych-rock guitars with a disco chaser. Their ’70s Cumbia soun Read more

Event information

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required - More Info at https://www.locomotivclub.it/tesseramento/

A due anni di distanza dal loro acclamato debut album, "Let the Festivities Begin!"(2022), prodotto da Alex Kapranos (Franz Ferdi...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Locomotiv Club

Lineup

Los Bitchos

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

