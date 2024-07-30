Top track

Van Houten - Never Did Come Back

Van Houten

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 30 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Founded on seven years of friendship through times thick and thin and a shared obsession with exploring the fuzziest, far-out corners of 90’s guitar music, Leeds-based sextet Van Houten are ready to show us what they’ve been busy cooking up..

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
Lineup

Van Houten

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

