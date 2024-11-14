Top track

[Insert Girl's Name Here]

The Luka State

Green Door Store
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JOY. present
The Luka State
+ support

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by JOY.
Lineup

The Luka State

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

