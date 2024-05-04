DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MONACO - BAD BUNNY Tribute Yacht Cruise - Cinco De Mayo Boat Party

Pier 15
Sat, 4 May, 11:30 pm
PartyNew York
About

Shhh...do you hear that? It’s the heartbeat of NYC...and its pumpin’ Reggaeton rhythms ALL NIGHT LONG for Cinco De Mayo!

After nearly 800 sold out concert cruises, iBoatNYC returns in 2024 for Season 5 with over 150 shows featuring top international talen...

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Pier 15

78 South St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Doors open11:30 pm

