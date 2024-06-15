DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Run The Music Party
Line Up:
Bravissimi Ragazzi
Brodos
Gestalt
Urban Utopia
Disco Exotica
Big Cinquantero
Miriam Bonnano
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.