Top track

gglum - At Bay

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

gglum + the era + something in the lake

Sebright Arms
Fri, 31 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

gglum - At Bay
Got a code?

About

friends! we're welcoming in the summer with a dash of melancholia featuring 3 atmospheric new artists...

gglum + the era + something in the lake

come and brood!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Plastic Factory
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Something In The Lake, gglum

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.