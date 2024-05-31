Top track

Sweetest Sound

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sebastian Adé *Obvious Release Show*

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

with special guest Nathan Bajar

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sebastian Adé

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

