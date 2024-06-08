DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BOCANGEL + LÁTIGO MANTRA

Siroco
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bocangel es una banda de Madrid cuyas referencias más directas son bandas como Radiohead, Piratas, otras clásicas como Pink Floyd o Black Sabbath, y también de gran parte de la cultura de los años 90s.

Este 2024 publican su primer EP "Cuatro Cuentos de Fi...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Bocangel.
Lineup

Látigo Mantra

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

