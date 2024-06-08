DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bocangel es una banda de Madrid cuyas referencias más directas son bandas como Radiohead, Piratas, otras clásicas como Pink Floyd o Black Sabbath, y también de gran parte de la cultura de los años 90s.
Este 2024 publican su primer EP "Cuatro Cuentos de Fi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.