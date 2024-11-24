Top track

Pokey LaFarge - La La Blues

Pokey LaFarge

Manchester Academy 2
Sun, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Pokey LaFarge

When Pokey LaFarge first heard the music of bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe at age 16, he couldn’t swap his guitar for a mandolin quick enough. A passion for Americana music and its history quickly blossomed, with the Illinois-born singer-songwriter independ Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

After crisscrossing the nation for the last half-decade looking for a home, Pokey LaFarge found himself in Mid-Coast Maine. Upon arriving, the Illinois-born singer/songwriter/actor pursued a major life change, working 12-hour days on a local farm -a turn o...

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pokey LaFarge

Venue

Manchester Academy 2

Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

