DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mish Mash Festival - 12 August - DAY 2

Castello di Milazzo
Mon, 12 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsMilazzo
€37.50

About

MISH MASH FESTIVAL
12 AGOSTO
CASTELLO DI MILAZZO

line up:
- Disco Amore
- Sambo
- Popa
- Phunkadelica
- Cosmo

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Mosaico.

Lineup

1
Cosmo, Popa, Phunkadelica

Venue

Castello di Milazzo

Salita Castello, 98057 Milazzo ME, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

