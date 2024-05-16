Top track

Golden Eye

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Travo + The Lions Constellation

Sala Upload
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Golden Eye
Got a code?

About

Travo es un cuarteto portugués de neopsicodelia rock, en la onda de King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, etc.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Magic Mountain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Lions Constellation, Travo

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.