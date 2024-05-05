DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Trinbagonian Breakfast brunch (includes soca, great music, great people and good food,)
Doors open at 11am -breakfast from 11.45am with lots of great prizes to be won!
YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS FAMILY INCLUSIVE EVENT CHILDREN 5 & UNDER FREE. Come & Enj...
