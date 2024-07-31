Top track

Locrian - Eternal Return

Locrian

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

7pm doors 8pm show

This is a 17+ event.
Presented by Empire Productions.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Locrian

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

