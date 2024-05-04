Top track

Michael Gray - The Weekend (Sultra Extended Mix)

00'S VS 90'S

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 4 May, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

Join us for a night of nostalgia, filled with your favourite bangers from the 90’s and 00’s.

Expect everything from Hip-Hop, Garage, Jungle, R&B plus all of the classics.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

