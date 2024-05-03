Top track

Tanz Akademie - The Ghost

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tanz Akademie + Tv Fuzz + irossa

Covo Club
Fri, 3 May, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€9.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TANZ AKADEMIE: I Tanz Akademie sono un sestetto post-punk/alternative/art pop dal Piemonte. “Hullabaloo” è il loro disco di debutto, prodotto da Riccardo Salvini e Salvatore Marano (Indianizer) e previsto per la primavera 2024 con l’etichetta indipendente...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Lineup

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

