TANZ AKADEMIE: I Tanz Akademie sono un sestetto post-punk/alternative/art pop dal Piemonte. “Hullabaloo” è il loro disco di debutto, prodotto da Riccardo Salvini e Salvatore Marano (Indianizer) e previsto per la primavera 2024 con l’etichetta indipendente...
