Lauren Anderson

Robert's Westside
Fri, 12 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Lauren Anderson

This soulful rocker, originally from Chicago, has had a passion for singing throughout her entire life. Growing up in a household that was rich in music, her influences were widely varied from artists such as Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt, The Pointer Siste

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

LAUREN ANDERSON

General Admission: $12 + Service Fees
Reserved Table + GA: $15 Per Seat + Service Fees (Sold in groups of 4 - 6, General Admission included)

General Admission tickets do not include reserved seating. There w...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lauren Anderson

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

