DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This soulful rocker, originally from Chicago, has had a passion for singing throughout her entire life. Growing up in a household that was rich in music, her influences were widely varied from artists such as Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt, The Pointer Siste
Read more
Robert's Westside Presents:
LAUREN ANDERSON
General Admission: $12 + Service Fees
Reserved Table + GA: $15 Per Seat + Service Fees (Sold in groups of 4 - 6, General Admission included)
General Admission tickets do not include reserved seating. There w...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.