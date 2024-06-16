DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HÖR India Tour: Mumbai

Venue TBA (Mumbai)
Sun, 16 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsMumbai
From ₹1,088The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The iconic HÖR Berlin makes its debut in India. See you there!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Forward Media.

Venue

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Doors open6:00 pm

