Moving Mirrors + Pop Miri

The Victoria
Sat, 1 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Moving Mirrors headline the free entry Scared To Dance and For The Rabbits showcase monthly gig night!

Support comes from Pop Miri.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scared To Dance.
Lineup

Pop Miri, moving mirrors

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open8:00 pm

