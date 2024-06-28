Top track

One Plus One Equals Three or More

Lovesliescrushing / Mahogany / Honeycrush

PhilaMOCA
Fri, 28 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$21.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The duo known as Lovesliescrushing first came together in the early '90s, when vocalist Melissa Arpin-Duimstra and multi-instrumentalist Scott Cortez debuted on the emerging shoegaze scene. They began to send out demo tapes of their bizarre, heavily layere...

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mahogany, lovesliescrushing

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

