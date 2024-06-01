DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ATB + Special Guests

The Steel Yard
Sat, 1 Jun, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

International star ATB returns to the capital with his unparalleled trance landscape following an iconic career that has seen classics such as “9PM (‘Till I Come)” leave a lasting effect on the global dance scene 🔥 Get ready for a full venue takeover this...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Free From Sleep
£
Lineup

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open3:00 pm
800 capacity

