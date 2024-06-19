Top track

SIPHO. - BODIES

SIPHO.

Purcell Room
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:15 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The singer and songwriter takes us on a journey through the deepest parts of his inner world in this intimate, personal and powerful concert.

SIPHO. (pronounced see-po) has risen into revered status in recent years, thanks to his unique songwriting on tra...

Under-14s must be accompanied by an adult
Part of Chaka Khan's Meltdown, presented by Southbank Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sipho.

Venue

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open6:45 pm

