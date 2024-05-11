DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

An Afternoon Of Indie

The Lower Third
Sat, 11 May, 3:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for An Afternoon of Indie. A daytime party from 3-7pm jam-packed with your favourite indie anthems, strictly for the 30 plus.

Brought to you by Age Against The Machine, Feeling Gloomy and Old School Indie, we'll be dropping all the bangers you kno...

This is an 30+ event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
Event ends7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.