Sunday Sunday w/ Roman Flügel, Jacques Bon & more

Le Mazette
Sun, 26 May, 4:00 pm
PartyParis
€8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tu ne sais pas quoi faire de ton dimanche ?

Sunday Sunday s'occupe de tout ! Le collectif Mexicain te donne rendez-vous le 26 mai pour pour une nouvelle teuf dominicale jusqu'à 00h !

Pour l'occasion, on reçoit Roman Flügel, l'un des plus grands noms de l...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Roman Flügel, Jacques Bon

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

