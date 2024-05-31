Top track

Anz - Panrico

Gifted Club

Peckham Audio
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GIFTED CLUB is BACK At the one and only Peckham Audio for a little early show to ease you into your Friday night the right kinda way...

Underground global club, electronic spirituality and high-energy bass.

For the second edition of our CLUB series, we'l...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Audio.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

inda Flo

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

