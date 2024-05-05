DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us Sunday, May 5th as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Music Yard! Come out to listen to music, drink, eat and rally in the festivities. There will be bands & DJs, performances and face painting. You don't want to miss out on all the excitement at on...
- 21+
- Doors: 2 pm
- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service
-Pick up your food from the taco window inside
- Uber/Lyft/train to venue
- Drink responsibly
- No large bags
- No dogs
- Enter through the South Blvd entrance
