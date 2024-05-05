DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cinco de Mayo

The Music Yard
Sun, 5 May, 2:00 pm
GigsCharlotte
About

Join us Sunday, May 5th as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Music Yard! Come out to listen to music, drink, eat and rally in the festivities. There will be bands & DJs, performances and face painting. You don't want to miss out on all the excitement at on...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open2:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Details

- 21+

- Doors: 2 pm 

- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service

-Pick up your food from the taco window inside

- Uber/Lyft/train to venue

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the South Blvd entrance

