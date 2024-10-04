Top track

Pangea

Kit Sebastian

DUST
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
About

London-based duo Kit Sebastian (aka Kit Martin and Merve Erdem) captivate their audiences with moments of pure pop bliss, timeless nostalgia and seductive complexity. Their unique sounds weaves a psychedelic tapestry of global influences, vintage synths an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kit Sebastian

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

