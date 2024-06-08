DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Known for their high energy, raw, stripped back blends of acid house and techno, PL have established themselves as a can’t miss live act. Their performances and productions, influenced and inspired by 90s UK Prog House and Punk Rock, are equal parts hypnot...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.