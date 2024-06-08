Top track

Eating Glue

Paranoid London (LIVE), Mike Servito, JADALREIGN, + more

Secret Location, Brooklyn
Sat, 8 Jun, 3:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Known for their high energy, raw, stripped back blends of acid house and techno, PL have established themselves as a can’t miss live act. Their performances and productions, influenced and inspired by 90s UK Prog House and Punk Rock, are equal parts hypnot...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Golden Record NYC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paranoid London, Mike Servito

Venue

Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

