Top track

Another Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Jacques Greene

Patterns
Sat, 6 Jul, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Another Girl
Got a code?

About Jacques Greene

Montreal-based DJ and producer Jacques Greene mixes R&B samples with house, garage, ambient and dubstep. Since he first started releasing music in 2010, he’s collaborated with Radiohead, Tinashe and Bonobo, and in 2017, he released his debut solo album, Fe Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Jacques Greene is the artist name of Philippe Aubin-Dionne, the Montreal-born and raised DJ and producer - one of dance music’s most captivating and enigmatic talents. The house and RnB producer has consistently given the musical landscape progressively de...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jacques Greene

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs