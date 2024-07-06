DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Montreal-based DJ and producer Jacques Greene mixes R&B samples with house, garage, ambient and dubstep. Since he first started releasing music in 2010, he’s collaborated with Radiohead, Tinashe and Bonobo, and in 2017, he released his debut solo album, Fe
Jacques Greene is the artist name of Philippe Aubin-Dionne, the Montreal-born and raised DJ and producer - one of dance music’s most captivating and enigmatic talents. The house and RnB producer has consistently given the musical landscape progressively de...
