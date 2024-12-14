DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BUNT IN THE ROUND TOUR - Opium Live, Dublin

Opium Live
Sat, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsDublin
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BUNT IN THE ROUND TOUR - Opium Live, Dublin

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sense.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

BUNT.

Opium Live

13-14 Liberty Ln, Portobello, Dublin, D08 NF86, Ireland
Doors open7:00 pm

