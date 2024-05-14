Top track

IDLES Afterparty with Joe Talbot DJ Set

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 14 May, 10:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

IDLES celebrate their 2-night LA performance run with an official afterparty at Gold-Diggers, ft. a Joe Talbot DJ set.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

IDLES, Joe Talbot

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open10:30 pm

