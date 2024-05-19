DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anna Molly Parco Sempione

Teatro Continuo di Burri
Sun, 19 May, 3:00 pm
PartyMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nine Hours of Free Music.

Line Up:

TBA

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Anna Molly

Venue

Teatro Continuo di Burri

Viale Enrico Ibsen, 20121 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open3:00 pm

