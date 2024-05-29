Top track

Alex Andre, yungatita - We Could Be Cool

Justin Brown, Ando San, Alex Andre, Teot

El Cid
Wed, 29 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54

About

Live at El Cid.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Redacted Collective.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Justin Brown, Ando San, Alex Andre

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

