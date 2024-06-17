DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Michel Leclerc et Baya kasmi

Péniche Marcounet
Mon, 17 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Michel Leclerc & Baya Kasmi font des films (Le nom des gens, La lutte des classes, Youssef Salem a du succès…). Depuis toujours, ils ont la passion de la chanson, au point qu’ils parsèment les films de leurs chansons, et qu’ils pensent les chansons comme d...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Michel Leclerc

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open8:00 pm

