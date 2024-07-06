Top track

Origins: Narciss, LUXE, Wednesday & Armând

Corsica Studios
Sat, 6 Jul, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

July 6th sees Language of Love founder Narciss return for an extended set, joined by rising star LUXE and the wonderful Wednesday at Corsica Studios with Armând completing the bill! ✨

Artwork by @vicboyle

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Origins Sound & Small Talk
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Narciss, LUXE

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

