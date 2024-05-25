Top track

Symbioses : Baraka + OR:LA B2B Pariah + Maï-Linh

La Gaité Lyrique
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
GigsParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Absolut Company Creation présente son nouveau projet Symbioses, une expérience visuelle et artistique inédite.

The Absolut Company Creation s’installe à la Gaîté Lyrique pour un évènement night avec une programmation de DJs éclectiques, qui utiliseron...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE & The Absolute Company Creation
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Mai Linh, Baraka, Pariah and 1 more

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

