Top track

The Orion Experience - The Cult of Dionysus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Orion Experience

The Paramount
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Orion Experience - The Cult of Dionysus
Got a code?

About

The Orion Experience (“T.O.E.”) is a musical phenomenon from another space and time. They create hyper-colorful pop music with irresistibly catchy hooks and melodies. Lead singers Orion Simprini and Linda XO deliver bewitching vocal harmonies with a glamor...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Paramount
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Orion Experience

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.