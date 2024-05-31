DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Crush Fund, K O Queen, Untitled Noise Night, Funeral Doors

Purgatory
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A night of punk and noise music from the Northeast's finest all-trans bands featuring NYC's own Crush Fund and Untitled Noise Night, Funeral Doors from the Jersey shore, and K.O. Queen from Boston making their New York debut.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Funeral Doors, Untitled Noise Night, K. O. Queen and 1 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

