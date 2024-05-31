DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A night of punk and noise music from the Northeast's finest all-trans bands featuring NYC's own Crush Fund and Untitled Noise Night, Funeral Doors from the Jersey shore, and K.O. Queen from Boston making their New York debut.
