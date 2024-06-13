Top track

French Cassettes

Highland Park Ebell
Thu, 13 Jun, 8:00 pm
$25.49

Sid The Cat Presents

French Cassettes

6/13/2024 at Highland Park Ebell

The album title for French Cassettes’ new album Benzene—is neither an allusion to the dangerous fossil fuel byproduct, nor is it a nod to the anti-anxiety drug Benzos, but rather a t...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

French Cassettes

Highland Park Ebell

131 S Ave 57, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

